Tekken Boss Katsuhiro Harada Is Leaving Bandai Namco After 30 Years
This announcement comes less than two months after the death of Dead or Alive series director Tomonobu Itagaki, an event that also shook the entire industry—Harada included, since the two were very public rival heads of major 3D fighting games. Privately, the two deeply respected and appreciated each other, and Harada even gave the eulogy for his deceased rival at his November 27th memorial service, per another Harada tweet. Harada's announcement points to these events, among other deaths, pushing him to "reflect on the time I have left as a creator".
In his time as a public speaking head for the Tekken series, Harada has proven to be incredibly down-to-Earth and candid about game development and the people behind it, including acknowledging the demand for Waffle House representation in Tekken. His Twitter posts often include behind-the-scenes lore or trivia about Tekken and its development, or surrounding events in the games industry, including the slow decline of 3D fighting game series besides Tekken. While Dead or Alive, Virtua Fighter, and Soul Calibur among many others had long perished at the time of Tekken 8's release, there are signs of a resurgence, with Virtua Fighter 6 being in the works after a 20-year hiatus following Virtua Fighter 5 (2007). Harada's public response to that announcement was "More than 10 years late! But we've been waiting for you! Now get in the ring! And fight!".
I came to Mr. Itagaki’s memorial service.— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) November 27, 2025
A lot of people have gathered here today.
I will be delivering the eulogy for him today. pic.twitter.com/uapsBEopyf
Just four days ago, Tekken 8 received its latest DLC fighter, a brand-new character named Miary Zo. So far, the character has been praised on multiple fronts: for her unique design rooted in Madagascar representation (one of Tekken's greatest strengths being representation of international cultures and martial arts), carrying of "Ogre" from Tekken 3, and proving to be a surprisingly well-balanced character despite being the hottest new DLC. Tekken 8 has seen diminishing player counts since launch as the game has been going in some bold new directions versus the more neutral-focused predecessors, but sweeping balance changes are being planned for Season 3. By his own admission, Harada has prepared his team for this for over five years, so we doubt they'll be left with a sinking ship.
I’d like to share that I’ll be leaving Bandai Namco at the end of 2025.— Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 8, 2025
With the TEKKEN series reaching its 30th anniversary—an important milestone for a project I’ve devoted much of my life to—I felt this was the most fitting moment to bring one chapter to a close.
My roots lie…
Image Credit: Kevin Paul via WIkiMedia Commons (Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License)