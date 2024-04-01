Tekken 8 Gamers Are Hungry For A Waffle House Stage, Director Responds

If you're not from the American South, you probably have no idea about Waffle House. A regional chain of casual dining restaurants that opened in 1955, the company now has over 1900 stores in 25 US states. The key features of Waffle House are that the restaurants offer cheaply-priced and quickly-served diner food, and that they are absolutely always open . Waffle House isn't just 24 hours; the diners even attempt to stay open during natural disasters like hurricanes. FEMA uses "whether the Waffle House is open" as an index of disaster severity.

Waffle House brawls are a real thing, not just an internet meme.





Unsurprisingly, Mr. Tekken was inundated with tweets eagerly explaining the phenomenon and the reason for the request. Just over two hours later, he posted a follow-up message thanking the fanbase for the explanation. However, that doesn't mean a Waffle House stage is coming to Tekken





As Harada explains, he can't simply put Waffle House in his game because some fans want him to. Indeed, Waffle House is a business of considerable size, and it holds trademarks on its name and likeness. Harada is correct when he says that the decision as to whether he adds such a stage to the game is really down to Waffle House's management, not him.