Tekken 8 Is Officially Bringing The Brawl To PS5 Consoles As Amazing First Trailer Drops





It's official—Tekken 8 is in production for the PlayStation 5 and is looking like a strong contender for brawler of the year, based on the first trailer that dropped during Sony's State of Play event. Whether it's ultimately anointed that designation will depend on when exactly it comes out, how it actually fares, and what other fighting games it's going up against. We're also curious to see if Tekken 8 lands on PC at some point.





No such announcement was made, but there are clues to suggest it ultimately will cross over into the PC space. After all, Tekken 7 found its way to PC. Additionally, you may recall that Tekken 8 was listed in a GeForce NOW database leak last year. NVIDIA downplayed the leak at the time, but now that the game is confirmed to be in development, it's fair to wonder if the GPU maker was working with inside knowledge.





Ponder away if you like. Either way, Tekken 8 will, at minimum, bring the fight to PS5 consoles. Here's a look at the first trailer...









Project director Katsuhiro Harada states in a blog post that the footage was taken directly from a certain part of the game's work-in-progress story mode.





"In other words, all the character models, backgrounds, and effects are the same ones that are used in-game. Although this was captured from the story mode, it is not a pre-rendered movie made for the trailer but rather real-time rendered footage, running at 60 frames per second, similar to how you would experience the game in versus battle modes," Harada explains.











Some elements may change when the final release comes into view, such as camera angles, dialogue, various effects, and so forth. Regardless, the trailer offers up a neat look at the character models and visual splendor that PS5 gamers can expect. According to Harada, elements like how the water droplets trickle down the character's skin were not created solely for the trailer but are representative of real-time rendering that happens in the game.





Outside of the visual effects, Harada is promising an engaging storyline . "The Tekken series holds the record of being the longest-running story in a video game. Just as the ending dialogue of Tekken 7 mentioned, this new entry will focus on the father and son showdown between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama," Harada says.





Sadly, there's no mention of a release date. The footage looks fairly polished in the trailer, though, so hopefully we'll see Tekken 8 launch sooner than later.

