TECHNO Concept Reimagines Android Phones With Swappable Modular Components





TECNO has peered into the future and now believes that modular smartphones are the way to go. Previewed ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) show next week, TECNO has revived a modular concept ecosystem where ones like Google’s Project Ara faltered . By combining an ultra-thin 4.9mm base handset with a suite of magnetic, hot-swappable modules, the company is attempting to prove that customizable hardware can be functional and fashionably slim. Like many TECNO concepts , however, the odds of this making production appear low.





Nonetheless, one can definitely admire the vision here. Central to the concept is the Modular Magnetic Interconnection system, with the base phone being thinner than almost any smartphone currently on sale. Even when a 4.5mm power bank module is snapped onto the back, the combined thickness remains relatively easy to palm in one's hand.









The rear of the main device is mapped into eight modular zones, guiding the placement of accessories to ensure they align perfectly with the magnetic array and pogo-pin connectors. So far, the modular suite consists of roughly ten modules tailored to various niches, including tools for off-grid communication and even what looks like a gaming D-pad.



