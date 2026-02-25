TECHNO Concept Reimagines Android Phones With Swappable Modular Components
To manage the flow of data between the phone and its attachments, TECNO utilizes a mix of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mmWave communication, which in theory allows the modules to function with near-zero latency. For example, when the specialized action camera and a telephoto lens modules are attached, the low latency allows imaging data capture and the viewfinder feed to operate without noticeable latency.
There are also two versions of the hardware with separate visual identities. The ATOM edition utilizes silver aluminum paired with sharp red accents for a clean, industrial look. On the other hand, the MODA edition offers a "geek-inspired" design that plays with transparency and bolder textures. Both versions feature a laminated anti-glare glass back, designed to resist fingerprints while providing tactile and matte grip surfaces.
While the concept of modularity has historically struggled with consumer adoption due to its inherent complexity and added bulk, TECNO’s (and Ara's) approach intends for the user to only bring the hardware and accessories they need for the day while allowing for easy upgrades further down the road.
There is currently no confirmed price tag or retail release date, although attendees of the MWC next week can get hands-on time with the ecosystem at the TECNO booth.