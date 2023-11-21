TeamGroup Launches G70 And G50 SSDs To Amp Your Gaming PC With Blazing-Fast Storage





TeamGroup's growing family of high-speed solid state drives (SSDs) just got a bit bigger today with the launch of four new models, including the T-Force G70 Pro, T-Force G70, T-Force G50 Pro, and T-Force G50. All four drive families share PCI Express 4.0 DNA and use an Innogrit controller. What separates them, however, are top speeds and certain features exclusive to the Pro models.





Starting with the fastest drives, the T-Force G70 Pro and T-Force G70 deliver max speeds of up to 7,400MB/s for sequential reads and 6,800MB/s for sequential writes. Those sequential metrics apply to both the 4TB and 2TB capacity models.





Meanwhile, the 1TB variant also delivers up to 7,400MB/s for reads while retaining nearly-as-fast writes at 6,200MB/s. There's also a 512GB model, which is rated to deliver 7,200MB/s for sequential reads but just 2,600MB/s for sequential writes, which while fast is a steep drop off compared to the other models.





What about the differences between the Pro and non-Pro models? The Pro trades the graphene heatsink for a thicker aluminum one, while still being compatible with the PlayStation 5 . Pro variants also sport an unspecified amount of DRAM cache. That's in addition to SLC caching, which is supported on both the Pro and non-Pro models.













Meanwhile, the T-Force G50 Pro and T-Force G50 sport speeds that are more in line with the the initial crop of PCIe 4 SSDs when they first arrive on the scene. The G50 lineup also tops out at 2TB. Here's how the rated performance metrics break down by capacity...