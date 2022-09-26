Teamgroup's Screaming-Fast DDR5-7200 RAM Races To Retail With A Surprising Price Point





Head over to Newegg and you'll find a new listing for a 32GB (2x16GB) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory kit with a blistering 7,200 MT/s transfer rate (so much for G.Skill snatching the DDR5 speed crown ). It's the only memory kit to boast speeds north of 7,000 MT/s, and as such is the fastest DDR5 RAM to date that's either been announced or released to retail. All of that is noteworthy, but the biggest surprise is arguably the price.





Newegg has it listed for $349.99. In a vacuum, that's an expensive kit. Hell, it's pricey even outside of a vacuum. Relative to some other premium DDR5 memory kits at slower speeds, however, it almost feels like a bargain. While not a value in and of itself, there is actually a value proposition here. Let's compare to some other DDR5 options...

(down from $439.99) right now. DDR5 is still finding its legs in the marketplace, and as such prices are kind of all over the place. For example, you can pick up a 32GB of kit of DDR5-6400 (also from Teamgroup's T-Force Delta RGB line) on sale for $239.99 (down from $439.99) right now.











That said, it wouldn't have surprised us if the first 32GB DDR5-7200 kit debuted somewhere north of $400 or even $500. But it didn't, despite standing alone in the 7,000 MT/s or higher club.





The caveat is that it's not actually available to buy just yet. This kit is so new that Teamgroup hasn't even updated its own T-Force Delta RGB page to reflect the SKU (FF3D532G7200HC34ADC01) and its specs. It is listed on Newegg, though, albeit with an "Auto Notify" option instead of an "Add To Cart" button.





According to the retail listing , Teamgroup's zippy DDR5-7200 kit boasts a CAS latency of 34. That's fairly tight considering it operates at 7,200 MT/s. For comparison, Teamgroup offers a 6,600 MT/s version that operates at 34-40-40-84, at 1.4V. The aforementioned 6,400 MT/s kit operates at 40-40-40-84 at 1.35V.



