TCL’s Massive 98-Inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV Is Up For A Fantastic 32% Off Deal

by Tim SweezyFriday, August 25, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT
hero football player on tv
With Football season getting ready for kickoff, it may be time to upgrade your aging TV. There are a number of tremendous deals on big screens happening right now, starting with the mammoth TCL 98" 4K UHD QLED smart TV leading the charge at a very tempting 32% off.

TCL 98" 4K UHD QLED TV Deal - 32% Off 

With the TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV, football fans will be immersed in every play. It combines Quantum Dot technology with TCL's HDR Pro Pack and Dolby Vision support for enhanced brightness, contrast, and color space coverage. TCL's AiPQ Engine technology also utilizes machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, that the company claims delivers an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.

tcl qled smart tv

The TCL XL Collection QLED TV with Google TV brings together a bevy of features that will make watching movies, shows, and live TV a pure pleasure. Gamers will benefit from the 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode, which combine to optimize big-screen gaming smoothness and performance as well. There a four HDMI ports available, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an Ethernet port, making it easy to connect to almost any device.

The TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV is currently on sale for $3,999.99, saving buyers a whopping 32% off the regular price.

For even more savings on big-screen TCL 4K TVs, check out these great deals as well:

Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV Deal

For those who just don't have the wall space, or funding, for a huge 98" TV, the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV might fit the bill. This high-end smart TV delivers a smooth and clear picture via its X1 4K HDR Processor. Images will pop with full rich colors and present all that great content just as the original content creator intended.

sony smart tv

Sony widens the color spectrum with its Triluminos Pro, which reproduces more colors than a conventional TV. Throw in Sony's Motionflow XR refresh rate technology, and viewers are in for a smooth and clear picture that allows fast-moving action sequences to be seen with lifelike clarity. PlayStation gamers will love that this TV also provides PS5-exclusive features that allow gamers to feel immersed in the gameplay.

The Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale for $798 at a savings of 11%.

Amazon 50" Fire TV - 33% Off

Is a 65" TV still too big? Then perhaps the Amazon 50" Fire TV is just what the doctor ordered. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series delivers 4K Ultra HD entertainment via a vivid picture, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the delightful magic of Alexa right to the living room.

amazon fire tv

For those who are still stuck with a 1080p TV, this will upgrade the viewing experience by delivering 4 times the number of pixels and producing shades of colors that are not visible on an HDTV. Together with Alexa, the Fire TV is always adding new skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality as well.

Get ready to upgrade to 4K with the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa at a sale price of just $299.99, an astounding 33% off.

Need a way to hang that new TV on the wall? Then pick up the Mounting Dream Advanced Tilt TV wall mount that fits most 42"-90" flat and curved TVs. It is currently 15% off at a sale price of just $59.49.
Tags:  deals, Sony, TV, tcl, qled, amazon fire tv
