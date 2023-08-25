TCL’s Massive 98-Inch QLED 4K HDR Smart TV Is Up For A Fantastic 32% Off Deal
With Football season getting ready for kickoff, it may be time to upgrade your aging TV. There are a number of tremendous deals on big screens happening right now, starting with the mammoth TCL 98" 4K UHD QLED smart TV leading the charge at a very tempting 32% off.
TCL 98" 4K UHD QLED TV Deal - 32% OffWith the TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart TV, football fans will be immersed in every play. It combines Quantum Dot technology with TCL's HDR Pro Pack and Dolby Vision support for enhanced brightness, contrast, and color space coverage. TCL's AiPQ Engine technology also utilizes machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, that the company claims delivers an unrivaled 4K HDR experience.
The TCL XL Collection QLED TV with Google TV brings together a bevy of features that will make watching movies, shows, and live TV a pure pleasure. Gamers will benefit from the 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode, which combine to optimize big-screen gaming smoothness and performance as well. There a four HDMI ports available, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and an Ethernet port, making it easy to connect to almost any device.
The TCL 98" Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV is currently on sale for $3,999.99, saving buyers a whopping 32% off the regular price.
For even more savings on big-screen TCL 4K TVs, check out these great deals as well:
- TCL 85-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV is currently 14% off at $2398.
- TCL 65-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV is on sale for $399.99 at 25% off.
Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV DealFor those who just don't have the wall space, or funding, for a huge 98" TV, the Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV might fit the bill. This high-end smart TV delivers a smooth and clear picture via its X1 4K HDR Processor. Images will pop with full rich colors and present all that great content just as the original content creator intended.
PlayStation gamers will love that this TV also provides PS5-exclusive features that allow gamers to feel immersed in the gameplay.
The Sony 65" 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale for $798 at a savings of 11%.
Amazon 50" Fire TV - 33% OffIs a 65" TV still too big? Then perhaps the Amazon 50" Fire TV is just what the doctor ordered. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series delivers 4K Ultra HD entertainment via a vivid picture, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the delightful magic of Alexa right to the living room.
Get ready to upgrade to 4K with the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa at a sale price of just $299.99, an astounding 33% off.
Need a way to hang that new TV on the wall? Then pick up the Mounting Dream Advanced Tilt TV wall mount that fits most 42"-90" flat and curved TVs. It is currently 15% off at a sale price of just $59.49.