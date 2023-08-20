CATEGORIES
LG’s Gorgeous 4K OLED Smart TV Is Up For A Great Deal, $600 Off At Best Buy

by Paul LillySunday, August 20, 2023, 11:20 AM EDT
By now it's been pretty well established that OLED slaps. Oh sure, there's still the possibility of burn-in, though manufacturers have made strides to reduce the chances of that happening. The bigger concern is the cost disparity. That still exists, but prices have come down over the past year or so. Even better is if you can catch one on sale. To help with that, we've rounded up some discounted OLED TV models, as well as a few mini LED and LCD TVs.

One deal that stands out is LG's 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $600). That's one of the cheapest prices around for an OLED television. It's a great option if you're looking for a smaller size TV but still want OLED quality for a reasonable price.

The A2 Series is LG's entry-level lineup for 2022. Don't be put off by the entry-level status, though—this thing delivers an excellent picture and handle's a variety of content with aplomb (including HDR). The only real downside is that it's not overflowing with gaming features like LG's higher end models. It's limited to 60Hz and is missing features like variable refresh rate (VRR) support. That said, you can still play games on it, and it's excellent as a general purpose PC monitor.

If it's a higher end OLED TV you're after and/or are willing to pay extra for modern gaming amenities, then check out LG's 55-inch C2 Series Evo OLED TV for $1,199.99 at Amazon (save $300). Simply put, this is one of the best TVs for gaming. All four HDMI ports are of the fully-equipped HDMI 2.1 variety, and with them come enough bandwidth to handle 4K resolution gaming at 120Hz. it also features VRR support and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

The C2 Series has consistently ranked as one of the best premium TVs for the money since it came out last year. It's an even better buy now, with LG having released the more expensive C3 Series. The C3 lineup gets a big brighter and offers a few other improvements (like DTS audio support). If those are important to you and you're willing to pay a bit more, you can find the 55-inch C3 Series Evo OLED TV for $1,496.99 at Amazon (save $404).

Fancy a brighter image than what most OLED TVs deliver? Then pivot over to mini LED, which is quickly establishing itself in the mainstream market thanks to increased competition. One company that's really putting the pressure on is Hisense, and you can grab the Hisense 65-inch U8K Series TV for $1,048 right now (save $351.99).

The beauty of mini LED is that it allows manufacturers to pack way more LEDs into the backlighting scheme. This results in a brighter overall picture (1,500 nits in this case) and also allows for tighter control of exactly which parts of a scene to illuminate, which helps reduce blooming.

One of the side effects of OLED and mini LED becoming mainstream technologies is that it's driving down the price of regular LCD/LED TVs. Buying a big screen TV has never been more affordable. Proving that point is this LG 75-inch UQ7590 Series TV for $696.99 at Amazon (save $283).

It's not the fanciest TV in the world or the most fully featured. But it's a giant 75-inch TV for less than $700, which is remarkable in and of itself. As for specs, this is a 4K resolution TV with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support (HDR10 and HLG), two HDMI 2.0 ports (one with eARC), and smart functionality (webOS).

Here are some more TV deals...
Tags:  deals, LG, OLED, TVs
