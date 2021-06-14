Take-Two's E3 2021 Panel Starts Soon But Should We Expect GTA 6?
Later this afternoon, video game company Take-Two will be hosting an interactive panel during E3, the multi-day video game industry event. Though they are the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games, which could have several games to announce, this is not quite what we are expecting today.
Starting at 10:15 AM PT / 1:15 PM ET, the Take-Two event is a panel discussion about “diversity, equity, and inclusion in the gaming industry.” On stage, you will find Susanna Pollack of Games for Change, Jim Huntley of USC Games, Gordon Bellamy of Gay Gaming Pros, and Laila Shabir of Girls Make Games. If you want to tune into this event, you can do so on E3’s YouTube or Twitch channel.
While this may come as a disappointment for many people excited about GTA 6, which has had several leaks as of late, it just means we will have to wait a little longer. Moreover, it is not expected that Take-Two will make any game announcements at this panel, but more bizarre things have happened.
At the end of the day, these discussions are important to have as the video games industry grows and develops around the world. Realistically, we can live without a game announcement in the short term if it means we can work toward better diversity and inclusion for people of all kinds. As it goes, it takes all kinds to make the world go ‘round.