Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 Game Map Allegedly Leaks Online
Over the last couple of years, four images have been leaked, showing what appears to be a map with a larger landmass with smaller surrounding islands. As reported by Comicbook.com, the first image showed an incomplete overview of the map, with the larger island having some things drawn in while other islands were entirely drawn in. The newest leak fills out the missing portion of the larger island, but there is not much to see here spare for an airport, and a major roadway, it seems. You can see the oldest and more recent image below.
Whatever the case may be, Rockstar has been incredibly silent, and this will not likely change. Hopefully, we will get some signal or head nod, at least, saying that GTA 6 is on the horizon rather than the stoic silence we have gotten so far, though. Either way, stay tuned to HotHardware as we provide updates on the mounting news surrounding GTA 6.