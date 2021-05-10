CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdMonday, May 10, 2021, 01:27 PM EDT

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 Game Map Allegedly Leaks Online

GTA 6 rumors seem to be popping up and disappearing just as quickly, like the recent news about Rockstar hiring game testers for GTA 6 or any other game the company is working on. Since 2018, it seems that the new map, or at least part of it, may have been leaked online, giving us a glimpse into GTA 6 and what it will look like.

Over the last couple of years, four images have been leaked, showing what appears to be a map with a larger landmass with smaller surrounding islands. As reported by Comicbook.com, the first image showed an incomplete overview of the map, with the larger island having some things drawn in while other islands were entirely drawn in. The newest leak fills out the missing portion of the larger island, but there is not much to see here spare for an airport, and a major roadway, it seems. You can see the oldest and more recent image below.

The earliest leaked map image

The most recent map

Though these leaks seem to track with other rumors we have heard, they most certainly need to be taken with a grain of salt. They have been released over the last year by anonymous sources on 4Chan and some of the content there can be considered dubious at best. On the other hand, the city on the main island looks vaguely like Vice City, which we have heard is the main area for GTA 6.

Whatever the case may be, Rockstar has been incredibly silent, and this will not likely change. Hopefully, we will get some signal or head nod, at least, saying that GTA 6 is on the horizon rather than the stoic silence we have gotten so far, though. Either way, stay tuned to HotHardware as we provide updates on the mounting news surrounding GTA 6.
Tags:  Gaming, 4chan, RockStar, Rockstar-Games, gta 6

