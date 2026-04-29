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Take-Two CEO Reveals GTA 6 Price Strategy and Hints at Return of L.A. Noire

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 29, 2026, 10:47 AM EDT
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Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game release of the year, with many in the gaming industry hoping it will give the business a much-needed boost after a few rough years. While players are mostly hyped for the latest entry in this legendary franchise, the one concern has been what Take-Two decides to price it at, especially after Nintendo opted to break the $70 price barrier with Mario Kart World.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick touched on the publisher’s decision-making process when it comes to setting the price for its games, including GTA 6, while speaking at the iicon conference.

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"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery. How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got," Zelnick said, according to IGN.

Zelnick's remarks should ease the worry many fans have leading up to the launch of GTA 6, where many rumors anticipated Take-Two capitalizing on the crazy amount of hype surrounding the title and setting the price at $100 or even more. However, that still leaves the question as to how the publisher plans on offering the entirety of the experience. Will the single player story based component ship together with the online portion, or are these going to be offered separately at different price points? It will be interesting to see what the marketing folks think is the best path forward.

It’s easy to forget, but Rockstar is more than just the GTA juggernaut. It also has cult classic games such as L.A. Noire, which Zelnick says haven’t been forgotten.

"With regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we’re always thinking about it. The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that’s passionate about working on that?," Zelnick added.

Players will be able to enjoy all GTA 6 has to offer when it launches on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Tags:  Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar-Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), gta 6, grand-theft-auto-6, grand-theft-auto-vi
AV

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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