Take-Two CEO Reveals GTA 6 Price Strategy and Hints at Return of L.A. Noire





Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick touched on the publisher’s decision-making process when it comes to setting the price for its games, including GTA 6, while speaking at the iicon conference.









"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery. How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got," Zelnick said, according to IGN.

It’s easy to forget, but Rockstar is more than just the GTA juggernaut. It also has cult classic games such as L.A. Noire, which Zelnick says haven’t been forgotten.





"With regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we’re always thinking about it. The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that’s passionate about working on that?," Zelnick added