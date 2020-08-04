CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, August 04, 2020, 01:05 PM EDT

T-Mobile Lights Up World's First Standalone Nationwide 5G Wireless Network

tmobile Mike Sievert
T-Mobile, America’s third-largest wireless carrier, is flexing its muscles when it comes to 5G connectivity. Last month, the company announced its latest Un-carrier initiative which gets customers 4 lines of unlimited 5G data for a reasonable $100 per month.

Today, T-Mobile is doubling down with the announcement that it has launched the world’s first nationwide standalone 5G network. Now, we all know that there are numerous 5G networks that are already up and running around the globe, including from T-Mobile’s domestic rivals AT&T and Verizon.  So, what’s up with T-Mobile’s latest 5G claim?

tmobile 5g

Well, with the rest of the nationwide 5G networks, wireless carriers are actually sharing bandwidth with existing 4G LTE towers. In other word, it’s a hybrid solution that doesn’t provide customers with the optimum performance boost and latency reductions afforded by the 5G wireless standard.

That’s why T-Mobile is touting its standalone nationwide 5G network, which is free of any legacy 4G LTE limitations. “In the near-term, SA allows T-Mobile to unleash its entire 600 MHz footprint for 5G,” writes T-Mobile. “With today’s launch, 600 MHz 5G can go beyond the mid-band signal, covering hundreds of square miles from a single tower and going deeper into buildings than before.

“In SA areas, T-Mobile engineers have already seen up to a 40% improvement in latency during testing, and that is just the beginning of what can be done with Standalone 5G.”

Due to this move, T-Mobile says that its 5G footprint has expanded by 30 percent and that it now covers 7,500 cities across the United States racing 250 million people. At this rate, T-Mobile says that it’s 5G network is twice as large as AT&T’s nationwide network, and 10,000 times bigger than what Verizon has accomplished with its mmWave 5G rollout.

5G connectivity is pretty much a prerequisite for any flagship smartphone launching in 2020, and it’s starting to move further down-market to more affordable devices like the OnePlus Nord and the upcoming $499 Google Pixel 4a (5G).


Tags:  T-Mobile, 5G, (NASDAQ:TMUS)
Via:  T-Mobile

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms