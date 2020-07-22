CATEGORIES
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

T-Mobile's Latest Un-Carrier Mic Drop Includes 4 Lines Of Unlimited 5G Data For $100/Month

tmobile Mike Sievert
T-Mobile is going for the jugular in the wireless market as the newly-invigorated third-place U.S. wireless carrier (thanks to its acquisition of Sprint). To further turn up the heat on Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the company has announced its latest Un-carrier initiative, which it says will help save customers $1,000 or more pear year compared to its rivals.

Starting Friday, T-Mobile will be offering four lines of unlimited service at $25/month ($100) with the T-Mobile Essentials plan. If you need more than four lines, you can add up to two additional at $20 each per month. To get the discounted pricing, you'll of course have to sign up for AutoPay, which seems like a no-brainer given the savings that can be reaped. 

t mobile competitive set 2

Not only do you get unlimited talk and data, but you also get 5G access, which according to T-Mobile, is available nationwide across 6,000 cities covering 225 million people. You'll also get a free PROXY second number per line, and access to the company's popular T-Mobile Tuesdays perks.

If you don't already have a 5G phone, you can get a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G with an extra $5 tacked on to your monthly bill (per line) if you have an eligible trade-in and bill credits. The offer is open to both new and existing customers as well as small businesses.

galaxy a71 5g
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

T-Mobile is even throwing a bone to Sprint customers who want to stay on their current wireless plan. They will be able to grab a Galaxy A71 5G for free, or a Galaxy S20 5G for 50% off with an eligible trade-in and 24 monthly bill credits.

“On August 2, we’re combining our Sprint and T-Mobile brands to operate as one T-Mobile brand nationwide. And as promised, we’re bringing heat to the competition this summer to celebrate, with an unprecedented offer for unlimited, including 5G,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “You don’t have to choose between the most 5G network coverage and the best value. T-Mobile gives you both.”

The new promos kick off at July 24th, but T-Mobile isn't giving us an exact date for when the gravy train will end.


Tags:  T-Mobile, 5G
Via:  T-Mobile
