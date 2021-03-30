CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, March 30, 2021, 11:22 AM EDT

T-Mobile Kills Its Streaming TV Service 5 Months After Launch, Gets Cozy With YouTube TV

T-Mobile TVision
Well, that was an incredibly brief run. It was only five months ago when T-Mobile tried to lure customers over to TVision Live (an expansion of its TVision service launched in 2019), which as its name implies is a live TV streaming service. And now T-Mobile is turning the channel, essentially phasing out TVision Live in favor of YouTube TV as part of a multi-year agreement hammered out with Google.

A visit to the TVision portal at T-Mobile makes clear that "YouTube TV is now T-Mobile's premium live TV solution." And in a related blog post, the wireless carrier further explains that it has also partnered with Philo, which serves as its new base live TV service. The dual partnership is being pitched as an expansion of the TVision initiative.

To get things started, T-Mobile is offering a $10 discount on both services. That puts the price of Philo at just $10 per month, and YouTube TV at $55 per month. The deal is good for both new and existing subscribers, with the discount in play for as long as subscribers remain a T-Mobile customer. Additionally, TVision Live customers are eligible for a free month YouTube TV.

"This shift may surprise some given last year’s TVision streaming services launch. But innovation seldom follows a straight line. Since launching the TVision initiative, we’ve learned a lot about the TV industry, about streaming products, and of course, about TV customers," T-Mobile explained in a blog post.

"We also saw trends that made us take a fresh look at how to best do in video what we always do: put customers first. With our TV software provider encountering some financial challenges and with our broader, strategic partnerships with Google and Philo, we saw an opportunity to deliver unique value to our customers and strengthen the TVision initiative with the best partners," T-Mobile added.

The wireless carrier also pointed out how "incredibly fragmented" the streaming landscape is right now. Eliminating TVision as you know it and partnering with Google and Philo condenses things a small bit.

As to which is the better option, YouTube TV or Philo, it really depends on what channels are important to you. YouTube TV is the more robust out of the two with a bunch more channels, but it also costs five and a half times more with these discounts in play. If you want more, you have to pay more, in other words. But if all you're after is a basic live TV lineup, Philo's promotional pricing is certainly attractive.

In any event, the discounted offers are good to claim until April 6.
Tags:  T-Mobile, Streaming, (NASDAQ:TMUS), youtube tv, philo, tvision live

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms