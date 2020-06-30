YouTube TV Scorns Cord-Cutters Again By Hiking Monthly Subscription Pricing





If the reason that cord-cutters tried to flee “ Big Cable ” was to avoid outrageous monthly pricing structures and ever-increasing fees, we’ve got some bad news for you. Google is once again raising prices on YouTube TV customers, and this time it’s a significant increase. Starting with the July 30billing cycle, a YouTube TV subscription will cost $64.99 per month for all subscribers.

We have to remember that this nearly doubles the price that YouTube TV launched at back in 2016, when it cost just $35 per month. The price crept up to $40/month in early 2018, and then again to $50/month last year. At this point, many people are probably wondering how long they can keep being subjected to these price increases, which seems to be sending us down the same path that we witnessed with the cable/satellite industry.

For its part, Google is justifying its price increase with the addition of eight new channels that are launching today: BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. In addition, YouTube TV will add the following channels later this year: BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr., NickToons, and TeenNick.

In total, there are now over 85 channels available with the base YouTube TV package, plus you have access to premium add-ons like HBO Max and Cinemax. Google also talked up some of the features of its streaming service – perhaps in an effort to justify the increasing prices – like 6 personal accounts each in a household, unlimited DVR storage for your favorite movies and TV shows, and the ability to stream to three devices at once.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members,” writes Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management for YouTube TV. “That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV.”

What say you, HotHardware readers? Is $65/month too much to ask for what YouTube TV provides compared to the competition like Hulu Live TV and AT&T TV?