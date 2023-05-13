Nintendo Switch Port Of Hogwarts Legacy Hexed With Additional Delays

Hogwarts Legacy was originally intended to release on Nintendo's semi-portable system on July 25th, so it was still a bit off anyway. The developers may be taking Jason Schreiber's wisdom to heart, classically paraphrased as "a bad game is bad forever, but a delayed game can eventually be good." (No, Miyamoto didn't say this.)





WB Games announced the delay with this image on Twitter.



With that said, the delay is understandable if you peer at the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Those systems are more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, yet they struggle mightily under the weight of the immense Hogwarts Legacy. The game can be quite punishing even on powerful gaming PCs; it's frankly astonishing that it runs on an Xbox One S at all.





The last-gen versions of the game are extremely cut-down. Image: Digital Foundry

