CATEGORIES
home News

Switch 2 Modder Gains An Extra Hour Of Gaming With 8000 mAh Battery Swap

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 11, 2025, 01:52 PM EDT
nintendo switch 2 battery mod hero
Nintendo’s latest handheld, the Switch 2, has selling at a record pace. With the Switch 2, Nintendo delivered, a more powerful device with advanced features alongside a bigger display. Of course, these upgrades come at a cost, and battery life is less than ideal. One resourceful Switch 2 owner has improved it with a slick mod, though.

A YouTube user named naga uploaded a video outlining the process of upgrading the battery. The most nerve racking part of the swap is removing the battery that comes installed in the system. Naga used isopropyl alcohol to help disolve the glue holding the battery in place, then used a flat tool to pry the old battery away. It’s certainly not for the faint of heart considering how badly things can go if the battery is punctured.


Once the default battery was removed, naga needed to remove “the metal frame at the bottom” of the area where the battery is secured. Additionally, the metal shielding between the internals and the back plate also needed to be trimmed down to make room for the new battery. After that, though, it will close and look as neat and tidy as it does when buying it new.

So, what was the end result? The Switch 2 went from having a stock 5220 mAh battery, to having an 8000 mAh unit in place. In his testing, battery life while playing the demanding Cyberpunk 2077 jumped from two hours and 18 minutes to three hours and 25 minutes.

It’s a solid increase in battery life for those who are adventurous enough to follow in naga’s footsteps. However, most users are likely better off carring around a PD compatible power bank or waiting for an eventual revision from Nintendo that brings an increase to the battery life, similar to the one the company delivered with the original Switch’s revision.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, video, modding, handheld-gaming, switch-2
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment