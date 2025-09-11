Switch 2 Modder Gains An Extra Hour Of Gaming With 8000 mAh Battery Swap
A YouTube user named naga uploaded a video outlining the process of upgrading the battery. The most nerve racking part of the swap is removing the battery that comes installed in the system. Naga used isopropyl alcohol to help disolve the glue holding the battery in place, then used a flat tool to pry the old battery away. It’s certainly not for the faint of heart considering how badly things can go if the battery is punctured.
Once the default battery was removed, naga needed to remove “the metal frame at the bottom” of the area where the battery is secured. Additionally, the metal shielding between the internals and the back plate also needed to be trimmed down to make room for the new battery. After that, though, it will close and look as neat and tidy as it does when buying it new.
So, what was the end result? The Switch 2 went from having a stock 5220 mAh battery, to having an 8000 mAh unit in place. In his testing, battery life while playing the demanding Cyberpunk 2077 jumped from two hours and 18 minutes to three hours and 25 minutes.
It’s a solid increase in battery life for those who are adventurous enough to follow in naga’s footsteps. However, most users are likely better off carring around a PD compatible power bank or waiting for an eventual revision from Nintendo that brings an increase to the battery life, similar to the one the company delivered with the original Switch’s revision.