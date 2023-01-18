Sweet Samsung Galaxy S22 And OnePlus 10 Deals Deliver Massive Savings Up To $300 Off
With new phones looming from Samsung and OnePlus, there are a number of hot deals on existing models currently underway. If you're not waiting for the latest and greatest, there's lots of money to be saved with these deals...
We'll kick off our list of options with the Samsung Galaxy S22, pictured up top. A sleek, powerful phone with a whole host of leading features. This flagship phone can capture 8K video and 50MP stills, and the 6.1" display operates at a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for a smooth visual experience. The beefy 3,700 mAh battery can charge at 25W plugged in, 15W wirelessly, and even share battery life with other devices. Both the 128GB and 256GB storage models are 20% off, which equates to a savings of $160 on the 128GB, and $168.36 on the 256GB model. Making the prices $639.99 for 128GB and $681.63 for 256GB.
Let's move on to OnePlus's flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro. Coming in two flavors, 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage, this beautiful device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and is ready for an array of 5G networks. The triple camera system was co-developed with Swedish photography legend Hasselblad for beautiful photos with natural colors, and up to 8K video. The device also has 50W wireless charging, and 65W SuperVOOC charging, the latter allowing for a day's power in about 30 minutes. There's a bundle option as well, if you wish to pick up some OnePlus buds alongside the 128GB model. All of these items are on sale at varying prices. The 8/128GB is $599.99, $200 off the usual $799.99. The bundle with buds is $729.02, which is a savings of $220.96 from $949.98. The 10 Pro 12/256GB is $799.99, so $70 off. We gave this phone a "recommended" status last year when we reviewed it at launch in March.
For someone looking for a more affordable device, we present the OnePlus 10T. We reviewed this back in August and considered it "Approved" thanks mostly to its inclusion of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Much like it's Pro sibling, the 10T supports a very fast SuperVOOC charging, however the T operates this at a whopping 125-watts. It also comes with a triple camera and its 6.7" 120Hz adaptive frame rate full HD fluid display provides smooth and crisp experiences. This device has two RAM and storage options as well, each is $100 off. So the 8/128GB is $549.99, while the 16/256GB is $649.99.
There's still more options, too. If you wish to have a larger screen, a little more ram or storage, or just a slightly more powerful device, the S22+ and S22 Ultra are also all on sale, check them out below.