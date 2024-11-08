CATEGORIES
home News

Surprise! Death Stranding Gets An Unexpected Release On Xbox And Amazon Luna

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, November 08, 2024, 11:54 AM EDT
death stranding
Hideo Kojima is a masterful video game creator, having franchises such as Metal Gear Solid Under his belt. Death Stranding has also been a large project of his, expanding on his vision of what a video game experience should be. For fans of the title, it is now available on both Microsoft Xbox Series X and S consoles, along with Amazon Luna. 

Kojima Productions, together with 505 Games, will soon celebrate the five-year anniversary of this title. Owners of Xbox Series X and S consoles will have a 50% discount on the Directors Cut version of the game. Amazon Luna will offer the game for free for Amazon Prime members in December for only a single month. Afterwards, you will have to subscribe to Luna+ in order to have access to the title. 

Originally released in 2019 for Sony's PlayStation 4 console, it has reached over 19 million players according to Kojima Productions. 

xbox

Microsoft's Xbox consoles just got a nice boost in Game Pass libraries, with some great titles recently and upcoming. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been a significant addition to Xbox as well, with many gamers flocking to its Game Pass service. 

The arrival of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on Xbox consoles, once a PlayStation 4 title, shows the current state of video games. Cross platform titles have been very important, especially after Microsoft acquired large game studios such as Activision-Blizzard. despite layoffs and other complaints from PlayStation owners, it seems like so far game titles are working in harmony across multiple platforms. 

Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service by the giant enterprise, will also get access to this title. Kojima Productions has even made Death Stranding: Director's Cut available on the Mac, which shows how it wants to reach as wide an audience as possible. As of today, Xbox and Amazon Luna gamers will also be able to join the expanding universe created by Kojima. 
Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, (NASDAQ:AMZN), (nasdaq:msft), death stranding, xbox series x, xbox-series-x, amazon luna
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment