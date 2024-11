Surprise! Death Stranding Gets An Unexpected Release On Xbox And Amazon Luna

Microsoft's Xbox consoles just got a nice boost in Game Pass libraries , with some great titles recently and upcoming. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been a significant addition to Xbox as well, with many gamers flocking to its Game Pass service.The arrival of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on Xbox consoles, once a PlayStation 4 title, shows the current state of video games. Cross platform titles have been very important, especially after Microsoft acquired large game studios such as Activision-Blizzard. despite layoffs and other complaints from PlayStation owners, it seems like so far game titles are working in harmony across multiple platforms.Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service by the giant enterprise, will also get access to this title. Kojima Productions has even made Death Stranding: Director's Cut available on the Mac, which shows how it wants to reach as wide an audience as possible. As of today, Xbox and Amazon Luna gamers will also be able to join the expanding universe created by Kojima.