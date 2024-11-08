Surprise! Death Stranding Gets An Unexpected Release On Xbox And Amazon Luna
Kojima Productions, together with 505 Games, will soon celebrate the five-year anniversary of this title. Owners of Xbox Series X and S consoles will have a 50% discount on the Directors Cut version of the game. Amazon Luna will offer the game for free for Amazon Prime members in December for only a single month. Afterwards, you will have to subscribe to Luna+ in order to have access to the title.
Originally released in 2019 for Sony's PlayStation 4 console, it has reached over 19 million players according to Kojima Productions.
The arrival of Death Stranding: Director's Cut on Xbox consoles, once a PlayStation 4 title, shows the current state of video games. Cross platform titles have been very important, especially after Microsoft acquired large game studios such as Activision-Blizzard. despite layoffs and other complaints from PlayStation owners, it seems like so far game titles are working in harmony across multiple platforms.
Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service by the giant enterprise, will also get access to this title. Kojima Productions has even made Death Stranding: Director's Cut available on the Mac, which shows how it wants to reach as wide an audience as possible. As of today, Xbox and Amazon Luna gamers will also be able to join the expanding universe created by Kojima.