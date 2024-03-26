CATEGORIES
home News

Supplier Squeeze: Will Rising DRAM Prices Put A Damper On Your Next PC Build?

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 26, 2024, 09:22 AM EDT
Closeup of DDR5 memory with RGB lighting in a PC.
Have you checked the pricing on DDR5 and DDR4 memory pricing lately? Neither one is through the roof, thankfully, but costs are apparently still on the rise. According to the folks at TrendForce, a market research firm with a pulse on the memory industry, DRAM suppliers continue to tweak inventory levels in an effort to further drive up prices.

"As they continue to improve their lose situations by boosting capacity utilization rates, the overall demand outlook for this year remains tepid. Additionally, significant price increases by suppliers since 4Q23 are expected to further diminish the momentum for inventory restocking. As a result, DRAM contract prices for the second quarter are projected to see a modest increase of 3–8%," TrendForce states.

DRAM suppliers have been cutting back inventory levels, but those efforts have not yet produced the results that they're hoping for. However, there's reason for suppliers to be optimistic, and that reason is an uptick in consumer adoption of DDR5 platforms.

Previous generation systems supporting DDR4 become older by the day—AMD's Zen 4 platform goes all-in with DDR5 memory support, while Intel's latest-generation Raptor Lake/Raptor Lake Refresh perform best when paired with fast DDR5 memory.

Additionally, manufacturers are putting in place "more advanced, cost-efficient production processes for DDR5," which sets up an expectation for profits to "rise significantly." As such, suppliers are taking aim at price increases in the second quarter of this year, which is reflected in the 3-8% figure outlined above. The emergence of AI is also expected to play a role.

"Notably, even though DDR5 prices have already seen a notable rise in Q1—exceeding the average increase for other products—the expected emergence of AI PC demand may lead to a slight moderation in DDR5 price increases in Q2," TrendForce adds.

Trendforce's price projection chart for DDR5 and DDR4.

That 3-8% forecast applies almost across the board, including mobile, graphics, and consumer DRAM as a whole. DDR4 pricing, however, is forecast to rise a little bit higher, to the tune of 5-10%.

None of this should worry consumers, at least in the short term. Unlike when DDR5 first came onto the scene, memory pricing is not cost prohibitive, even for larger capacity kits. Here's a partial snapshot of the current landscape...

Closeup of Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM on a black background.
There are plenty of fast 32GB DDR5 kits for right around $100 or even less, and 64GB kits for under $200. Meanwhile, it's easy to find 64GB DDR4 kits for under $150, with RGB lighting to boot.

While some higher memory prices might be imminent, according to Trendforce's latest DRAM report, these could conceivably be offset later this year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals roll into view.
Tags:  memory, RAM, DRAM, ddr4, ddr5
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment