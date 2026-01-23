Super Mario Wonder’s Talking Flower Becomes A Real Gadget With Time And Temp Quips
The Talking Flower is meant to “brighten up your daily routine” as it dispenses little quips throughout the day, at a rate of about twice every hour. In addition to the wide variety of one liners it will also announce the hour, make comments based on the time of day or the weather, and will even play select background music.
If you want to hear even more from the Talking Flower there’s a button that will make it speak “special phrases” when pressed.
Mercifully for parents and caregivers who happen to pick one up for a Mario fan in their life, there will be a way to mute the Talking Flower by long pressing the same button on the device. However, it should be noted that it will only remain muted temporarily and will return to its chatty state after a while.
The Talking Flower will support a wide range of languages, including English, Spanish (Latin America or Spain), French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. The company says that every once in a while users will hear phrases in a language other than the one set as well.
The Talking Flower is available for pre-order with a price of $34.99, and will begin shipping on March 12. In the meantime, if you need something like this in your life you can pickup the Alarmo right now to tide you over.