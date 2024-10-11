Nintendo Unveils Sound Clock: Alarmo To Gamify Waking Up For Work
Coming in at $99, this is not necessarily a cheap product for its fans, but one to add to the Nintendo ambience. It promises to energize your wake up with Nintendo animations and sounds from various characters. It also packs a motion sensor, so hand gestures can be used to control the device, adding some value to the price.
It works by sounding an alarm with the chosen character, and eventually that character becomes more prominent on the screen. You can quiet this sound with hand gestures, and it behaves like a typical snooze alarm clock. It builds up the sounds until you are ready to wake up, and then you are ready to save the day from Bowser in true fashion. While this won't make the Switch 2 release faster, you will certainly be better rested when it comes out.
The Alarmo clock can also be useful during the day, with hourly sounds and even the ability to track your sleep pattern. Alarmo can be used with many bed sizes, meaning it will be great for both kids, and adults who want to partake in the Nintendo wake-up experience.
Alarmo is currently available for $99 directly from Nintendo, but only if you are a Nintendo Switch Online member. It will eventually make its way to retailers in the future, but as of now there is a more limited scope of fans who can buy it.
Sure, Alarmo is a little bit gimmicky, but fans of Nintendo will likely enjoy it and it seems to be entertaining.