Here Are The Top 7 Games To Look Forward To From Summer Games Fest 2025
Atomic Heart 2
The original Atomic Heart by Mundfish was a bizarre gem, like Bioshock except in an alternate-history retro-futurist Soviet Russia, and soaked in awkward dialogue and gratuitous cursing. Despite that, it was a ton of fun with great combat action and a weirdly likeable main character despite his coarse nature. It's also unashamedly adult, which is refreshing in an age where everything is dumbed-down and infantilized to the extreme.
For that reason, we're totally stoked to see that it's getting a sequel, not least of which because the teaser trailer for the next game looks absolutely out there. Mundfish is apparently taking the sci-fi series into the future, and it looks like a bizarre blend of Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield, and the developer's trademark unabashedness. No date on this one yet, but we wouldn't expect to see it before next year.
Scott Pilgrim EX
Remember back in the Xbox 360 days, back around the time that the movie came out, there was a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World video game? It was called "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game". It was pretty good, although it had some major technical problems, at least on your author's machine. Heavily inspired by the Kunio-kun games (known as "River City" in English), it was a 2.5D brawler game where Scott and his friends punch their way through crowds of enemies.
So, Scott Pilgrim EX is a re-release of that game? Nope! It's an entirely new title featuring seven playable characters as well as all new levels and enemies. Developed by the original team at Tribute Games, and with the involvement of series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, twisted genius sprite artist Paul Robertson, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off showrunner Bendavid Grabinski, and original musicians Anamanaguchi, this game looks like a love letter to fans of the series as well as 2D brawler fans. Best of all? Ubisoft isn't involved this time. Scott Pilgrim EX is coming out next year.
Code Vein 2
You may not be familiar with the original Code Vein, and that's okay. It was a vampire-themed Souls-like game from the God Eater developers with a distinctive anime aesthetic and unique game mechanics that allow you to swap out your entire build at a moment's notice. It was a modest success with middling critical reviews in the West thanks to a lingering bias against anime aesthetics, and yet it maintained a long sales tail thanks to people discovering the game on Steam and other services.
We're a little surprised that Bandai-Namco is revisiting the property considering the ending of the previous game, but that's probably why the new title has a time travel premise. We're also glad that the developer is carrying forward the distinctive "realistic environments with anime characters" aesthetic that made Code Vein so memorable. No date on this one yet as it was just revealed, but it's coming to all major platforms, likely some time next year.
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
This is the latest in the Sonic Racing series that started with Sonic Drift way back on the Sega Game Gear. The previous game, Team Sonic Racing, was considered a bit of a misstep after the game before it, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. (To be fair, Transformed is truly one of the GOATs of kart racing.) Crossworlds takes advantage of the standard solid-state storage on every system to bring forward a new mechanic where players will travel between worlds in the middle of a race.
Sonic series veteran Takashi Iizuka came on stage to announce the new game's release date, remarking "unlike another kart racing game, this game will have online cross-platform matchmaking," an obvious diss against recent rival release Mario Kart World. Today's trailer also revealed that there will be some guest characters coming to the game, including virtual diva Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban Kasuga, Joker from Persona 5, and multiple characters from Minecraft. Unlike most of the other games we're calling out, Sonic Racing Crossworlds isn't far away—it's coming out in September of this year.
Acts of Blood
If a video game is set in the real world, it's almost a sure bet it will be in one of these locations: an American city, a European city, a Japanese city, or one of a few specific historical eras like US Old West or Japan's Sengoku period. Acts of Blood, meanwhile, is set in the developer's native Bandung, Indonesia, in the modern day. A brutal 3D brawler game in a similar vein to Sifu or the Like A Dragon (aka Yakuza) series, Acts of Blood was primarily developed by a solo developer who goes by the name of Fajrul FN, although his small team is known as Eksil Team.
We wanted to highlight this game because it looks totally awesome. If you're into films like Oldboy, Ong-Bak, the work of Gareth Evans (The Raid series, Merantau), or even John Wick, you will absolutely want to check out this game. There's actually a demo available right now on Steam that you can download and try out; we played it, and while we ran into a few small technical problems, as an early demo it's extremely promising. Oh yeah, and the music kicks ass, too. No release date on this one yet, but we'll let you know as it gets closer to release.
Stranger than Heaven
Speaking of the Like A Dragon/Yakuza series, those games are made by the Ryu ga Gotoku ("Like A Dragon") Studio, and RGG Studio's next game is called Stranger than Heaven. This title was previously revealed under the working name "Project Century," and it looks like an incredibly ambitious noir-flavored take on the Like A Dragon formula. It's not completely clear what the story will be about yet, but the gameplay looks as solid as ever, and the visual style is immaculate.
The original trailer that revealed the game was set in what was clearly Japan in 1915, but this new trailer is apparently set in 1943. Pre-war and wartime Japan are unbelievably under-utilized game settings, and we're excited to see these eras brought to life by RGG Studio. The developer has a knack for realizing places and times in an almost impressionistic manner, capturing the vibes perfectly if not necessarily the literal appearance or shape. Yet again, no release date this one, but we're chomping at the bit.
Resident Evil 9: Requiem
The pièce de résistance of Summer Game Fest 2025, CAPCOM initially psyched us out by having series producer Jun Takeuchi ask fans to be patient, as the new game would be ready "in the blink of an eye." Well, It's not out yet, of course, but at the very end of the show they did indeed reveal Resident Evil 9: Requiem, much to the elation of the audience in attendance.
We don't actually have a lot of details about the new game yet, but CAPCOM says it will be a departure from both the third-person action style of Resident Evil 4/5/6 and the first-person style of Resident Evil 7/8. However, we know that it will continue the series' overarching story, and that it will involve (or possibly star) a young Grace Ashcoft, the daughter of investigative reporter and Raccoon City survivor Alyssa Ashcroft, from Resident Evil Outbreak. Grace's mother has apparently been murdered, and she has to return to the post-nuke Raccoon City to investigate goings-on there.
It goes without saying that Resident Evil is one of the most beloved game series of all time and that a new Resident Evil game is a big, big deal. We can't wait to hear more about this game, but it's actually slated for release sooner than you might expect considering it was just announced: February 27th, 2026. While that's not exactly next week, we're getting Resident Evil 9 before we're getting GTA VI, so that's something at least.
Everything Else At Summer Games Fest 2025There were over fifty games shown at Summer Games Fest and we obviously couldn't take the time to write about them all. We did take the time to compile a chart listing just about everything, though. Here are all of the games that were shown at Summer Games Fest 2025, along with their developers and release dates, if known:
Other games we think you should check out include ARC Raiders, Chrono Odyssey, Death Stranding 2, Felt That Boxing, ILL, Mina the Hollower, Mouse: P.I. for Hire, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. If you only look at one of those games, check out Felt That Boxing's trailer, because the Jim Henson-style puppets are very convincingly rendered. But you should also check out ILL, because it's the first game we've seen to apply Unrecord-style hyper-realistic rendering to a horror title, and it looks deeply unsettling.
What were your picks for the best showing in Summer Games Fest 2025? Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.