Evasive Sturnus Malware Can Take Full Control Of Infected Android Devices

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 20, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
Security researchers at Threat Fabric have discovered new malware targeting Android devices, which is still "in a development or limited testing phase." However, even in its current form it’s still incredibly potent, enabling attackers to take complete control of a victim’s device including obtaining access to encrypted messages.

This new threat, dubbed "Sturnus," is a banking trojan with an extra trick up its sleeve: it has the ability to capture whatever happens to be on a device’s screen, but it will specifically target encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram. By snapping an image of the screen in real time it’s able to bypass the security that encryption offers.

Moreover, the threat actors behind Sturnus use control of a device’s display to defraud unsuspecting victims. It’s able to black out the screen while while it works in the background to commit fraudulent transactions, enabling the theft of a victim’s funds without them ever noticing.

Image: Threat Fabric

This malware is especially effective because it takes measures to ensure that it can evade detection by taking advantage of Android Device Administrator privileges. This allows attackers to keep tabs on password changes, lock screen activity and even prevent a user from revoking its administrator privileges. That makes this infection hard to root out once it takes hold.

Thankfully, Sturnus hasn’t seen mass deployment, with only a small number of victims so far. These victims were tricked into installing the malware through traditional e-mail phishing as well as its SMS-based equivalent, "smishing." While the impact has been limited, the researchers state that this is likely a precursor to a more widespread campaign in the future.

This is yet another example of malicious actors abusing Android users’ ability to sideload apps. It’s always recommended that users stick to known and trusted sources when installing apps, with the Google Play Store being the safest bet—though not even that is completely clean. Try to exercise your best judgement when choosing apps to install; just because it's approved by Google doesn't mean it's safe.
Tags:  Android, Google, security, (nasdaq:goog)
AV

Alan Velasco

