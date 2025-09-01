CATEGORIES
home News

Sneaky New Android Malware Steals PIN Codes And Keystrokes, What To Look Out For

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, September 01, 2025, 11:46 AM EDT
hero fakecall android malware
Android users are currently at risk of a scarily advanced malware that reportedly uses Meta's advertising platforms (like Facebook and Instagram) to hunt for users' PINs, messages, and other sensitive data. The malware which has been active since at least July 22, especially targets crypto assets.

Here's how it works: You can be on any of Meta's platforms and get a pop-up advertising a free version of the TradingView premium app. It looks real because it has the branding and visuals of the popular TradingView app. If you click from Windows or other operating systems, it may be harmless. But doing so from an Android device could spell trouble as this malware specifically targets mobile users.

It takes Android users to a fake TradingView webpage and tricks them into downloading a dangerous app called tw-update.apk file from tradiwiw[.]online/. Once in, all you'll see on your phone screen is an update prompt, but behind the scenes, the app gets all the permission it needs. Then, it asks for your Android lockscreen PIN through a fake Android update request.

body fakecall android malware

This malware is a more sophisticated version of the Brokewell malware (similar to FakeCall malware), a notorious Android banking Trojan that steals sensitive data and controls infected devices. Its dangerous capabilities include scanning for crypto wallet and bank details, stealing codes from Google Authenticator so it can bypass 2FA, and even taking over your SMS app to read banking, 2FA codes, and other messages coming in.

According to Bitdefender, a popular cybersecurity company, this new malware is "one of the most advanced Android threats seen in a malvertising company to date." It's part of a bigger campaign that used Facebook ads to impersonate popular brands and trick Windows users. A few best practices to stay safe include downloading apps from official stores only, checking URLs carefully before clicking, and being wary of apps that ask for accessibility or lockscreen PINs.
Tags:  Android, Malware, security
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment