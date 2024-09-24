Alarming Android Malware Infiltrates Google Play Infecting Millions Of Devices





In what feels like déjà vu, a particular piece of Android malware has managed to sneak its way back into apps available in the Google Play Store after initially being discovered in 2019. The security research team at Kaspersky shared that the "Necro" trojan was found within several popular apps that, according to Google Play data, had been downloaded by over 11 million devices before being spotted.





Several apps on the Google Play store were found to be infected with Necro, but the most popular were the "Wuta Camera" app and "Max Browser". Out of the aforementioned 11 million devices, virtually all of them downloaded one of these two apps. Google has since removed the infected apps from the store.





