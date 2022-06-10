Score Street Fighter II And Maneater For Free With These HOT Gaming Deals





As I'm sure is the case with many people who are my age, I can trace my fear of (and fascination with) sharks to the movie Jaws and its ominous "da-dum, da-dum" theme music. Scary as it was at the time, looking back, the great white shark that terrorized beach goes may have just been misunderstood. How so? Well, developer Tripwire Interactive made a game called Maneater (also available in NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service ) in which you play as the apex predator of the seas, and gamers are loving it. It's also one of two free games you can add to your library right out.





Epic Games Store and grab (save $39.99). Throughout its Mega Sale 2022 event, Epic has been giving away what it says are blockbuster tentpole titles, and this is the last one before the sale concludes. Previous games included Wolfenstein: The New Order, BioShock: The Collection, and Borderlands 3. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, just head head over to theand grab Maneater for free (save $39.99). Throughout its Mega Sale 2022 event, Epic has been giving away what it says are blockbuster tentpole titles, and this is the last one before the sale concludes. Previous games included Wolfenstein: The New Order, BioShock: The Collection, and Borderlands 3.









"Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies—both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to become a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve," the game's description reads.





Maneater is essentially an open world RPG with a unique twist. It has a "Very Positive" ranking on Steam, and as far as the PC version goes, a 70 rating on Metacritic. It's free at the Epic Games Store until 11:00am on June 16, 2022.







If playing as a shark is not your style, you can still pick up a ton of different games at deep discounts during the Mega Sale event. Some of them include...