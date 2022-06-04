Leaked Street Fighter 6 Roster Confirms New Designs For 22 Characters





Perhaps for that reason, Street Fighter 6 looks to be a huge departure from the previous title. The overall visual style is quite different, and the theme and tone of the marketing for the new game, at least so far, has been fresh and far removed from past Street Fighter series advertising. For the next game, as usual, every returning character is getting a makeover, but SF6 also seems to be bringing seven new characters to the table.









Capcom's only actually shown off a couple of the new characters, but we know there are at least seven fresh faces planned because a Japanese netizen leaked a series of images showing hot new designs for each character along with the names and nationalities. The actual source of the images isn't completely clear, but they look like they're from some sort of promotional material, or perhaps a strategy guide.









Top: Cammy, Dee Jay, Rashid; Bottom: Juri, Ed, Akuma, Luke



In their places are a smattering of fan favorite characters from across the series, including Akuma, Cammy, Dee Jay, Juri, Ed, Rashid, and Luke, who was the last DLC character added to Street Fighter V. These characters are generally the ones who saw the most dramatic redesigns, with each character retaining iconic elements but sporting fresh new fits.











