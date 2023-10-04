SteelSeries Goes Bananas With Its Expansion Into Gaming Microphones
SteelSeries officially unveils its latest entry into the world of gaming and streaming with its Alias and Alias Pro microphones. Both mics come with a 1-inch premium capsule that it says is three times bigger than competitors.
The gaming and content creation world has been receiving a lot of attention from companies, and SteelSeries is no different. Whether it be a SteelSeries Arctis Nova headset, an Apex Pro keyboard, or an Aerox gaming mouse, the company has been delivering quality products to the gaming community. Now, the company is jumping into the water with its newest editions to its lineup of products with the Alias and Alias Pro microphones.
SteelSeries says the Alias microphone was built from the ground up for gamers to elevate their content with a broadcast-quality mic. It is designed to give gamers and content creators bigger and better sound while streaming, making YouTube videos, recording audiobooks, or simply yelling at a teammate for missing a critical shot.
Alias Microphone
The Alias mic works in unison with SteelSeries' Sonar Software, which the company says has everything a person would need to control incoming and outgoing audio. Users can adjust every mix separately with a drag-and-drop app routing interface while taking advantage of AI noise cancellation to remove unwanted background noise.
Anyone who has ever spent any amount of time streaming probably knows the pain of being accidentally muted. SteelSeries recognized this pain and provided a red X on the mic body to remind the user to toggle it on or off. Another set of LEDs can be viewed above the red X, allowing users to see if their vocals are too low or loud at a glance.
SteelSeries includes a desk stand to place the Alias mic on along with the mic. The stand also has a shock mount to help prevent the sound of desk bumps or other vibrations. If the user prefers a boom arm, SteelSeries says it is also adaptable to one of those.
The SteelSeries Alias microphone can be purchased now for $179.99.
Alias Pro MicrophoneSteelSeries has also introduced the Alias Pro microphone for those who want to up their game even further. The company says it is "supercharged with a pro-grade XLR connection and equipped with the Stream Mixer to offer a new level of command."
The Alias Pro delivers the essentials needed for those who stream with a dual PC setup. The mic comes with two USB cables + Sonar to do all the complicated acrobatics involved with directing the audio to the right places.
The XLR Stream Mixer includes an XLR amplifier that easily connects to a PC via USB and features customizable controls and RGB lights that provide a lovely ambiance to any setup. The mixer's right dial and right button are fully mappable, allowing users to change inputs to fade music or whatever else.
The Alias Pro also includes a desk stand with a shock mount to dampen those frustrated moments as a gamer smacks their desk.
The SteelSeries Alias Pro microphone with included XLR Stream Mixer is currently available for $329.99.