CATEGORIES
home News

Chew On This, HyperX Is Launching An Adorable Line Of Gamer Toys For Your Dog

by Tim SweezyWednesday, April 05, 2023, 12:19 PM EDT
hero hyperx dog peripherals
HyperX joined forces with P.L.A.Y.'s oh-so-shareable pet toys in order to create some doggone-good plushie peripherals for your canine pals. Plushies include a pair of HyperX Cloud Arfa headsets and an Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard.

What pet owner has not dreamed of being able to include their furry friend in their gaming and streaming adventures? After all, Fido will always be a more dependable Player 2 than any of your human friends. It seems the folks at P.L.A.Y. and HyperX agree. The two companies have teamed up to bring the gaming experience to your four-legged pal through a variety of plushie peripherals that are built to withstand all the drooling and gnawing of those intense battles.

hyperx dog peripherals image

Luckily, these peripherals won't break the bank. In fact, most are quite inexpensive in comparison to the human versions:
  • Cloud Arfa Gaming Headset - $15.90 
  • Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard - $10.90 
  • PAWdcast Microphone - $13.90 
  • HyperX x P.L.A.Y. Toy Set in Gift Box (3 pieces) - $37.50 
  • Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Medium) - $65.00 
  • Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Large) - $79.00
"As pet lovers ourselves, we know how important it is to keep gamers (of all species) physically active and mentally stimulated," HyperX remarked in a press release. "Our collaboration with P.L.A.Y. is a natural fit because, as we at HyperX like to say, WE'RE ALL GAMERS."

According to its website, P.L.A.Y. makes quality dog beds with pets, people, and the planet in mind. The company also believes "Two is always better than one, so that's why we love partnering with like-minded and pet-loving brands to bring these custom products to life!"

The new plushies will be available on the HyperX website beginning on April 11, 2023, which also happens to be National Pet Day. Let us know if you plan on purchasing any of these plushie peripherals for your furry friend.
Tags:  Gaming, Keyboard, HyperX, peripherals, Headset, pets
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment