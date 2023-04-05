Chew On This, HyperX Is Launching An Adorable Line Of Gamer Toys For Your Dog
HyperX joined forces with P.L.A.Y.'s oh-so-shareable pet toys in order to create some doggone-good plushie peripherals for your canine pals. Plushies include a pair of HyperX Cloud Arfa headsets and an Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard.
What pet owner has not dreamed of being able to include their furry friend in their gaming and streaming adventures? After all, Fido will always be a more dependable Player 2 than any of your human friends. It seems the folks at P.L.A.Y. and HyperX agree. The two companies have teamed up to bring the gaming experience to your four-legged pal through a variety of plushie peripherals that are built to withstand all the drooling and gnawing of those intense battles.
Luckily, these peripherals won't break the bank. In fact, most are quite inexpensive in comparison to the human versions:
- Cloud Arfa Gaming Headset - $15.90
- Alloy Keybark Gaming Keyboard - $10.90
- PAWdcast Microphone - $13.90
- HyperX x P.L.A.Y. Toy Set in Gift Box (3 pieces) - $37.50
- Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Medium) - $65.00
- Pulsefur Mat (Chill Pad - Large) - $79.00
According to its website, P.L.A.Y. makes quality dog beds with pets, people, and the planet in mind. The company also believes "Two is always better than one, so that's why we love partnering with like-minded and pet-loving brands to bring these custom products to life!"
The new plushies will be available on the HyperX website beginning on April 11, 2023, which also happens to be National Pet Day. Let us know if you plan on purchasing any of these plushie peripherals for your furry friend.