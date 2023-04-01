Govee Smart Lighting Goes Real-Time With Its Sweet CogniGlow AI Gaming Sync Box
Popular smart light company Govee has launched what just might be the first AI-driven RGB gaming lighting system, matching its lights with those on your monitor in real-time.
AI is the hottest buzzword lately, it seems. Cashing in on that wave is the game lighting category, in particular lighting expert Govee, which has released its AI Gaming Sync Box kit. Leveraging a proprietary algorithm called CogniFlow, Govee offers real-time color matching with almost zero delay. CogniFlow basically analyzes images on the monitor in order to produce matching color effects through its light bars and strips, thus increasing the overall immersion in the game or video.
The kit includes an HDMI AI Sync Box, two light bars, and an LED strip (for 27-34" monitors). Additional Govee lighting accessories can be added if the user so chooses. Much of the low latency and performance comes from the AI Sync Box. It is capable of refreshing the lights at 240Hz at 1080p, 144Hz at 2K, and 60Hz at 4K. For now, the box has full lighting integration with games such as Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, League of Legends, and Valorant, with more to come later this year. What about unoptimized media/games? Well, Govee still promises a 99% color matching accuracy due to the box's ability to run 14.4 trillion calculations/sec.
Lastly, Govee is expecting to launch another product to its gaming light catalog, called the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks. The big sells here are the soft yet durable silicone build that can easily wrap around desks and 42 independent controllable back-facing LED segments that emit glare-free and uniform lighting. Later in the summer, this strip will become Matter-compatible with other smart home ecosystems. Govee didn't specifically say whether the AI Gaming Sync Box kit will gain Matter certification, so we'll update you when we have more information.
The AI Gaming Sync Box kit retails right now for $300, while the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks will start at $90 beginning April 10.