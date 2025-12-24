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SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds For PC & Console Gaming Is $80 Off If You Hurry

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds in black and white colorways.
Do you know what stinks about buying earbuds for gaming? The vast majority only support Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. That's fine and dandy for listening to music and making phone calls, but for playing games, a 2.4GHz wireless connection keeps latency at bay. The good news is, there are a few earbud options that feature 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. The even better news is, one of them is deeply discounted right now.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds For PC, PS5, Xbox & Switch Gaming Is $80 Off

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds and charing case in hand.

For today only, you can score the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds (white) for $119.99 at Best Buy. The black colorway is also on sale for $119.99, both of which are $80 off the $199 MSRP. The caveat is that Best Buy has these listed among its bonus deals of the day with a countdown timer indicating the sale will end tomorrow (Christmas Day).

Like the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed we reviewed, the standout feature of the Arctis GameBuds is the wireless 2.4GHz connectivity. These earbuds come with a small wireless adapter that plugs into a USB-C port. Depending on the system you're trying to connected them to, USB-C may not work by itself, so SteelSeries also thoughtfully includes a USB-C to USB-A converter.

You can quick switch between 2.4GHz and Bluetooth too (triple-tap the earbud). Other features include 360-degree spatial audio, separate presets for gaming and mobile (including over 100 PS5 audio presets), active noise cancellation (ANC), IP55 protection (water, dust, and dirt), and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge (up to 40 hours with the charging case, which supports Qi wireless charging).

In short, there's a lot of versatility here for jamming to music and gaming on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch 1, and various mobile devices (iOS and Android).

ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova And More Gaming Earbuds Are Up To 40% Off

ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova earbuds next to an Ally handheld.

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are at a great price today, though they're not the only gaming-focused earbuds that are on sale. Same goes for a few others we found. One of them is the ASUS ROG Cetra True Wireless SpeedNova (white), which is discounted to $149.99 at Amazon (32% off), or $169.99 for black (23% off).

The white colorway is the more aggressive deal, though it's another bargain that is today only, according to the countdown timer on the product page. Either way, this is another set of earbuds that come with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle for gaming on multiple platforms, as well as features like ANC support.
Tags:  deals, SteelSeries, earbuds, arctis gamebuds
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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