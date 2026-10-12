Steam Tops 43 Million Concurrent Players To Smash Another Record

Steam Controller - Image: Valve

Millions of players logged into Steam over the weekend, which in and of itself is not unusual . However, so many gamers flooded Valve's digital gaming platform that Steam set a new concurrent player record with a 24-hour peak of a little over 43.5 million players on Sunday, according to data tracked by SteamDB. It's the second time this year that Steam has set a new concurrent player record.





This weekend's activity on Steam bested the previous record by around 1.5 million, with Steam logging just over 42 million concurrent players on January 11, 2026. Equally impressive, Steam set an in-game player record, with the unofficial (albeit popular) SteamDB charts highlighting a peak over 14.34 million in-game players on Saturday, followed even more on Sunday with 14.46 million.





The record stats serve as a good sign for gaming, and in particular, PC gaming even as PC shipments fall off a cliff . To say the least, it's been a rough year for gamers who have been forced to deal with component shortages and skyrocketing prices as hardware makers increasingly prioritize data center customers. It's a more lucrative segment, and it's exploding right now with so many AI factory buildouts and upgrades.





Steam's concurrent player count peaked at 43.5 million over the weekend - Image: SteamDB





According to the charts, Counter-Strike 2 is still the most popular title on Steam in regards to concurrent players—it's 24-hour peak sits at over 1.4 million players, and there are over 1 million gamers playing the game at the time of this writing.





Second and third place belong to Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds, respectively, with the former's 24-hour peak hitting a hair over 1.03 million players and the latter posting an impressive 713,683 concurrent players.





While those games did the bulk of the heavy lifting, this month's AION 2 release helped Steam ascend to a new record by peaking at 392,300 users. It probably helps that AION 2 is another title that is not very demanding on hardware—the minimum requirements call for an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-10500 processor, just 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) or higher.





Even the recommended specs are not overly steep, with the official guidance pointing to a Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7-11700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or faster GPU.



