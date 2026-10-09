PC Shipments Plunge 20% Amid Warning The Worst Is Yet To Come

Desktop PCs on display at Best Buy - Image: Paul Lilly

The quarterly rebound the PC industry was hoping for just crashed into a brick wall of economic realities and component bottlenecks. According to preliminary data from International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide PC shipments plummeted by 20.1% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2026, dropping down to just 62.7 million units. Ouch!





That figure represents a steep decline of 15.8 million systems compared to the 78.5 million shipped during the same period a year ago. And when comparing to more recent trends, shipments fell 9.1% sequentially, when normally third-quarter shipments would outpace the second quarter. Of course, these are anything but normal times.





Typically, Q3 benefits from a back-to-school shopping spree, along with enterprise refreshes. However, IDC points to a severe "pull-in hangover" that pretty much offset all of the market momentum from earlier in the year.





PC shipments fell 20.1% in Q3 - Image: IDC





"What we’re seeing is the result of the strong first half pull-in. Vendors and channels loaded up on inventory early in the year to get ahead of price hikes, and that has thrown off the usual seasonality, where Q3 is typically larger than Q2," said Jitesh Ubrani, research director for consumer devices at IDC.





Compounding the issue, persistent component shortages and the continued rise of retail prices have hampered consumer demand, neutralizing the seasonal boost vendors have typically enjoyed before the market shifted to rapid AI factory buildouts. It's not going to get better any time soon, either—IDC had already warned earlier this year that the memory crunch would keep PC shipments under pressure through 2027.





"Channels are now worried about carrying too much inventory into a market where high prices are suppressing demand. That could translate into promotions and some short-term relief for consumers, but we don’t expect pricing anywhere near what it was a year ago. Prices will remain elevated. With macro conditions worsening, the risk is that the outlook for the next few quarters gets worse before it gets better," Ubrani added.





Every major OEM felt the squeeze, at least to some extent. Lenovo, which retained its spot at the top of the market share totem pole, saw its shipments decline 22.6% year-over-year. HP and Dell, meanwhile, suffered the most dramatic pullbacks with declines of 30.9% and 25%, respectively. Apple fell 11.3%, ASUS 8.6%, and the rest combined for a 14% decline.



