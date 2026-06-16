CATEGORIES
home News

Steam Machine Hits Geekbench With SteamOS Hinting At Imminent Launch

by Chris HarperTuesday, June 16, 2026, 01:40 PM EDT
steam machine ram crisis hero
The Steam Machine's much-anticipated launch date has yet to be confirmed, but details keep piling up that point toward an imminent release. As of today, that includes a pair of new "Valve Fremont" benchmark results appearing in the Geekbench database, running under SteamOS rather than the pre-announcement benchmarket that ran on Windows 11.

The benchmark results themselves aren't all that interesting, since they can't tell the full story on their own. Of the new Geekbench scores from SteamOS, the best are a 2334 Single-Core and 7316 Multi-Core score. These are in line with expectations, though have dipped slightly compared to the previously-leaked 2414 Single-Core and 7451 Multi-Core scores. Deltas that small fall within the margin of error for this benchmark,  however.

cht 1 benchmarks
Zak's simulated Steam Machine benchmarks set realistic expectations for the unit's performance

Based on what we know of the Steam Machine, performance roughly in line with the Sony PlayStation 5 is expected. We have some numbers from a simulated Steam Machine in the table above, with various games at common resolutions. There are a few caveats to consider compared to our simulated test bench, though.

While Zak largely matched the specifications, somewhat higher power limits and two extra RDNA 3 Compute Units on the Radeon RX 7600 in our test bed would favor the simulated Steam Machine.

Another thing going for the Steam Machine versus current-generation consoles is support for AMD FSR 4. Not only are RDNA 3 GPUs set to receive official support next year, but FSR 4 has been working under Linux on RDNA 3 for quite a while now, using unofficial workarounds (for now).

Ultimately, the new Geekbench scores for Steam Machine don't tell us very much, but a fresh leak suggests there may be systems out in the wild. Valve already seems to be preparing the reservation system for the Steam Machine, similar to the one that already exists for the Steam Controller, and rumors suggest Valve received many "game console" shipments back in April.

Tags:  STEAM, Valve, benchmarks, leak, Steam-Machine, geekbench
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use