Steam Machine Hits Geekbench With SteamOS Hinting At Imminent Launch
The benchmark results themselves aren't all that interesting, since they can't tell the full story on their own. Of the new Geekbench scores from SteamOS, the best are a 2334 Single-Core and 7316 Multi-Core score. These are in line with expectations, though have dipped slightly compared to the previously-leaked 2414 Single-Core and 7451 Multi-Core scores. Deltas that small fall within the margin of error for this benchmark, however.
Based on what we know of the Steam Machine, performance roughly in line with the Sony PlayStation 5 is expected. We have some numbers from a simulated Steam Machine in the table above, with various games at common resolutions. There are a few caveats to consider compared to our simulated test bench, though.
While Zak largely matched the specifications, somewhat higher power limits and two extra RDNA 3 Compute Units on the Radeon RX 7600 in our test bed would favor the simulated Steam Machine.
Another thing going for the Steam Machine versus current-generation consoles is support for AMD FSR 4. Not only are RDNA 3 GPUs set to receive official support next year, but FSR 4 has been working under Linux on RDNA 3 for quite a while now, using unofficial workarounds (for now).
Ultimately, the new Geekbench scores for Steam Machine don't tell us very much, but a fresh leak suggests there may be systems out in the wild. Valve already seems to be preparing the reservation system for the Steam Machine, similar to the one that already exists for the Steam Controller, and rumors suggest Valve received many "game console" shipments back in April.
New steam machine geekbench scores appearedhttps://t.co/bM6y48NfDK https://t.co/1R4rRFAdHB— Gray (@Olrak29_) June 16, 2026