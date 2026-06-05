AMD Fires Back At Claims FSR 4.1 Is Skipping RDNA 3.5 iGPUs
This suggests that even if FSR 4.1 does make its way to RDNA 3.5 iGPUs (and by extensions the handhelds and PCs powered by them, including Steam Machine and Steam Deck,) it will be delayed past RDNA 2 receiving the feature. In theory, though, it should be feasible for AMD to backport the feature to RDNA 3.5 as well. After all, the leaked DLLs and OptiScaler workarounds already work on RDNA 3.5.
I wasn't there to hear the exact words said however I will share that no such decision as being reported and implied here has been made. We are not ready to speak to any other potential future product plans at this time. We continue to listen to our customers and we hear you.— Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) June 4, 2026
Not only will AMD officially backport it to RDNA 2 starting in 2027 and RDNA 3 starting in July, community efforts have been running FSR 4 on older GPUs for months now. Considering how much of the handheld, laptop, and mini PC market is still powered by RDNA 3.5 iGPUs, it'd be a real shame if AMD didn't do the legwork to give those devices official support for FSR 4.1's superior upscaling and Frame Generation capabilities. Lord knows the Steam Machine could use it to compete better against PlayStation 5 this Summer.
To say the least, the final decision here will be a key junction for AMD and its partners, including Valve. The improvements offered by AMD FSR 4.1 versus previous upscaling solutions are genuinely game-changing in terms of visual fidelity, motion clarity, and performance.
Especially if AMD intends to continue selling machines with iGPUs based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, FSR 4.1 would be a major boon to the relevant market of handhelds and mini PCs. It may even pay off in the form of official Frame Generation support on Sony and Microsoft's next-generation consoles, since we've already seen PS5 Pro's PSSR benefit from FSR 4's development.