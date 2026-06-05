CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Fires Back At Claims FSR 4.1 Is Skipping RDNA 3.5 iGPUs

by Chris HarperFriday, June 05, 2026, 11:51 AM EDT
amd fsr hero
Earlier this week, a rumor stemming from HardwareLuxx speaking to AMD's David McAfee indicated that AMD would not be bringing FSR 4.1 to RDNA 3.5 iGPUs, with the final decision seeming to lean toward "no." AMD's Franz Azor has since responded to outlets claiming this is a deconfirmation, stating that "no such decision [...] has been made," but still stopping short of outright confirming the feature for AMD RDNA 3.5 iGPUs. This suggests that even if FSR 4.1 does make its way to RDNA 3.5 iGPUs (and by extensions the handhelds and PCs powered by them, including Steam Machine and Steam Deck,) it will be delayed past RDNA 2 receiving the feature. In theory, though, it should be feasible for AMD to backport the feature to RDNA 3.5 as well. After all, the leaked DLLs and OptiScaler workarounds already work on RDNA 3.5.

Not only will AMD officially backport it to RDNA 2 starting in 2027 and RDNA 3 starting in July, community efforts have been running FSR 4 on older GPUs for months now. Considering how much of the handheld, laptop, and mini PC market is still powered by RDNA 3.5 iGPUs, it'd be a real shame if AMD didn't do the legwork to give those devices official support for FSR 4.1's superior upscaling and Frame Generation capabilities. Lord knows the Steam Machine could use it to compete better against PlayStation 5 this Summer.


To say the least, the final decision here will be a key junction for AMD and its partners, including Valve. The improvements offered by AMD FSR 4.1 versus previous upscaling solutions are genuinely game-changing in terms of visual fidelity, motion clarity, and performance.

Especially if AMD intends to continue selling machines with iGPUs based on RDNA 3.5 architecture, FSR 4.1 would be a major boon to the relevant market of handhelds and mini PCs. It may even pay off in the form of official Frame Generation support on Sony and Microsoft's next-generation consoles, since we've already seen PS5 Pro's PSSR benefit from FSR 4's development.
Tags:  AMD, AMD Radeon, (nasdaq:amd), upscaling, rdna 3.5, amd fsr, fsr 4.1
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use