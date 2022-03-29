Sony PS5 DualSense Voted Best Controller Of All Time, But What's Your Favorite?

There are very few choices that you will make as a gamer that are more personal than your choice of gamepad. It's almost completely subjective—comfort is paramount to enjoying long gaming sessions, and a controller's comfort score depends almost entirely on how well it fits your body geometry.

Despite that, sweaty gamers continue to argue over which controller is better. These clashes continue despite that every game controller has basically been offering the same feature set since the sixth generation of game consoles—the PlayStation 2 era. You get two relative analog input devices, a digital pad, between eight and eleven buttons, a couple of triggers, and recently, motion controls or touchpad input on certain models.





Sony's PS5 Dualsense controller was judged the winner.



We say "almost" because the group offered such silly options, yet the winning controller in this conflict is Sony's Dualsense pad for the PlayStation 5 . To be clear, the contest was simply for fun, and the results don't represent an actual award given by BAFTA; in fact, the results were picked by Twitter poll. There were no clear rules or metrics given for making the choice, so many respondents may have simply picked the DualSense controller because it is the newest and has the most features.





Numerous replies expressed shock at the Xbox Elite pad losing out to Sony's aged DualShock 2 controller.

