Start Planning Now For The Upcoming Solar Eclipse Of The Century





Mark your calendars and prepare your travel itineraries, because on August 2, 2027, some parts of the world will witness a special solar eclipse . Although almost no one in the U.S. will see it (unless you live in the north-eastern part of Maine), this eclipse will plunge parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East into daytime darkness for an estimated 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it one of the longest total solar eclipses of our lifetimes.





At the center of it all, Libya is being touted as one of the main spotting locations, where it will experience one of the longest stretches of totality with the arid climate of the Sahara Desert offering incredibly high odds of cloud-free skies. The absolute point of the eclipse, however, will occur just east of the Libyan border, near the ancient ruins of Luxor, Egypt. There, onlookers will experience nearly six and a half minutes of total darkness. To put that into perspective, that's three minutes longer than the 2024 event, and no subsequent eclipse will surpass this length until the year 2114.





Consequently, viewing the 2027 eclipse requires committing to a major international expedition. Because the path primarily covers the blazing landscapes of the Sahara and the Arabian Peninsula, travelers will want to prepare for extreme heat alongside their stargazing. Tour operators are already seeing increased demand for Nile River cruises, Moroccan coastal resorts, and specialized desert viewing camps, so we're not exaggerating here.





Image credits: NASA