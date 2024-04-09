Stargazing Essentials: A Look At NASA’s Upcoming Solar And Lunar Eclipse Calendar
While the 2024 total solar eclipse has come and gone, NASA wants everyone to know there are plenty more eclipses on the horizon ahead of the next total solar eclipse in North America in August 2044. Over the next two years, folks willing to travel can catch an annular solar eclipse in South America this fall, and a total solar eclipse in 2026 in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small portion of Portugal.
As the total solar eclipse made its path of totality across parts of North America on Monday, millions of people gathered to take in the rare celestial event. Images captured by onlookers peppered social media, with a good share of memes popping up as well. While a total solar eclipse will not happen again until 2044 in North America, there are plenty other eclipse events people can look forward to.
As seen in the solar and lunar eclipse charts above, the next eclipse on the schedule will be an annular solar eclipse visible in South America, with a partial eclipse being visible in Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, and North America. There will also be a partial lunar eclipse that people in the Americas, Europe, and Africa will be privy to on September 18, 2024.
Eclipse lovers will also be happy to know that in 2025 there will be two partial solar eclipses to watch for. The first will take place on March 29, 2025 in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Arctic Ocean. The second will occur on September 21, 2025 in Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean. A total lunar eclipse will also happen in 2025 on August 12, which will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal.
Finally, in 2026, another annular solar eclipse will be viewable in Antarctica, and a total solar eclipse will be seen in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and parts of Portugal. Rounding out the eclipse party will be a total lunar eclipse which will be viewable in the Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Western Africa.
So, for the older generation who live in North America and don’t want the 2024 total solar eclipse to be the last they view, check the eclipse calendar and start planning those trips to new and exciting places.