Stargazers Prepare For July Full Buck Moon And Shooting Stars





Just a day after the full moon, on the night of 30th and into the early morning hours of the 31st, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids meteor showers reach their annual peaks at the same time, which is a nice treat. The Southern Delta Aquariids produce a steady stream of faint, medium-speed meteors, while the Alpha Capricornids generate fewer (about five per hour) but far brighter, slow-moving fireballs capable of glowing across the sky.





Southern Delta Aquarids (Credit NASA)



To truly maximize viewing opportunities, skywatchers should try to set up in a dark area and position themselves so a structure, tree, or wall blocks the moon’s direct glare from their field of view. Facing south or southeast after midnight places observers in the prime direction to spot meteors radiating from Aquarius and Capricornus. Giving eyes 20 minutes to adapt to darkness without looking at smartphone screens or flashlights will significantly increase the likelihood of catching sudden flashes of light as they cut through the summer sky.





Main image credit: Tyree Adams via Unsplash