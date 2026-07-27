Stargazers Prepare For July Full Buck Moon And Shooting Stars

Attention stargazers, late July brings a special double-feature to the summer night sky: the Full Buck Moon coinciding with a simultaneous peak of two meteor showers.
Reaching peak brightness on July 29, July’s moon is traditionally known as the Buck Moon, a name which harks back to Native Americans honoring the time of year when young male deer rapidly regrow their antlers. Set to glow low along the southern horizon, the moon will glide beneath Vega, Deneb, and Altair, and thus marks the high point of midsummer in the Northern Hemisphere and offering stargazers a satisfying view pretty much from dusk till dawn.
Just a day after the full moon, on the night of 30th and into the early morning hours of the 31st, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids meteor showers reach their annual peaks at the same time, which is a nice treat. The Southern Delta Aquariids produce a steady stream of faint, medium-speed meteors, while the Alpha Capricornids generate fewer (about five per hour) but far brighter, slow-moving fireballs capable of glowing across the sky.
That said, this week's viewing conditions present an intriguing trade-off, depending on what your focus is. With said Buck Moon maintaining nearly 98% illumination during the peak night, its bright reflection will wash out dimmer meteor trails. However, the Alpha Capricornids are famous among astronomers for producing brilliant fireballs capable of punching through intense lunar light. Adding to the show, early meteors from the upcoming Perseid meteor shower (that peaks in mid-August) are also beginning to trickle through after midnight, providing extra opportunities to spot a shooting star.
To truly maximize viewing opportunities, skywatchers should try to set up in a dark area and position themselves so a structure, tree, or wall blocks the moon’s direct glare from their field of view. Facing south or southeast after midnight places observers in the prime direction to spot meteors radiating from Aquarius and Capricornus. Giving eyes 20 minutes to adapt to darkness without looking at smartphone screens or flashlights will significantly increase the likelihood of catching sudden flashes of light as they cut through the summer sky.