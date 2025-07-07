July's Buck Moon Is About To Hit Peak Illumination And You Won't Want To Miss It
The moniker "Buck Moon" stems from Native American, colonial American, and European traditions. It's aptly named after male deer, or bucks, whose antlers are in their prime growth phase during this mid-summer period.
The 2025 Buck Moon holds a distinctive astronomical characteristic: it will be the farthest full moon from the sun all year. This phenomenon occurs because Earth reached its aphelion—its farthest point from the sun—on July 3. As the full moon positions itself on the side of Earth opposite the sun, it inherently achieves its maximum distance from our star.
Adding to its uniqueness, the Buck Moon will also be one of the lowest full moons of the year, surpassed only by the recent Strawberry Moon. Positioned in the constellation Sagittarius, though without bright neighboring stars to accompany it, the Buck Moon's low arc across the sky will contribute to the infamous moon illusion, an optical phenomenon that makes the moon appear significantly larger when it's close to the horizon. It will emerge in the southeastern sky, traverse the southern sky at a low elevation, and eventually set in the southwest at dawn, mirroring the sun's low winter trajectory.
Timing is key to fully enjoy the Buck Moon from the ground. Ideally, viewers will want to catch the moonrise, at dusk, when its low position on the horizon amplifies its size and color. To determine the precise moonrise time for your location, check out a moon calculator or an astronomical app.
While no special equipment is required to enjoy the full moon, a pair of binoculars or a small telescope can enhance your viewing experience. Don't forget to get an unobstructed view of the southeastern horizon, away from city lights if possible, to minimize light pollution and maximize visibility.