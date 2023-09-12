NVIDIA OTA Update Could Give GeForce GPU Owners A Big Performance Boost In Starfield





We probably don't need to explain the concept of resizable BAR to an audience of HotHardware readers, but just in case you're not familiar, here's a quick overview. The BAR in this case is the PCI Express "base address register", and put simply, it's the size of the "window" through which the CPU can access GPU memory. A while back, AMD announced a feature called SmartAccess Memory that opens up this "window" to a much larger size, and then Intel and NVIDIA also implemented it under the generic "resizable BAR" name, often shortened to ReBAR. Intel's Arc GPUs actually need it to run smoothly





You also have to be using UEFI boot, and disable your CSM.



Starfield, as a brand-new release , naturally wasn't whitelisted for this feature. Some folks took it upon themselves to fire up the third-party freeware utility NVIDIA Profile Inspector and force it on. Early reports were promising, with strong performance gains, but more recent reports including our own testing have shown minimal difference. It's likely that any performance gains from this tweak are down to your specific system and game configuration.



