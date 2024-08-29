Star Wars Outlaws Bugs Burn Early Access Gamers, Ubisoft Extends Olive Branch
Update 1.000.002 was released by Ubisoft to bring a 40 FPS option to players, along with fixing several bugs. The company added a release note notifying players that there might be issues with their save files depending on what version they currently had installed. As expected, most players just applied the update without taking notice and immediately encountered issues, with many facing “blockers” that did not allow them to continue playing. The only solution is to start the game over.
Ubisoft is trying to make it up to players who have been affected by this issue, saying in an e-mail that “We fully acknowledge that asking you to start a new game is not the best experience, especially during the early access period, and for that we apologize. To make your return to the Outer Rim a little more special, we are granting you an in-game Trailblazer trinket as well as 100 Ubisoft Connect Units.”
Players on the game’s subreddit are less than impressed by the “trinket” Ubisoft offered, with one Redditor calling it “laughable.” It’s a reasonable sentiment considering the people who are being affected are the ones who paid at least $100 for a more deluxe version of the game that offered the early access period as a perk.
Ubisoft is really shooting itself in the foot with this buggy update, along with the lackluster response to it. It needs to do better for its customers, especially if it wants gamers to consider early access as a perk for future releases.