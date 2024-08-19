CATEGORIES
Star Wars Outlaws Gaming PC Specs: Here’s What You Need, Young Jedi

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 19, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
star wars outlaws pc specs hero
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which will take gamers through a tour of the galaxy’s underground, is slated to debut at the end of the month. With the launch quickly approaching, Ubisoft has released the hardware players will need to tackle this new Star Wars adventure, even including a trailer detailing all of the features coming to the PC version alongside some side-by-side comparisons of what the game looks like when these features are enabled or disabled.

The minimum specs required include an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, or Intel Arc A750 8GB paired with either an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. To reach the recommended settings, gamers will need a GeForce RTX 3060 8GB or Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB alongside a Core i5-10400 or Ryzen 5 5600X. Ultra settings call for a GeForce RTX 4080 16GB or Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB with either a Core i7-2700K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D. All of these performance tiers require 16GB of RAM, 65GB of SSD space and run using an upscaler set to quality mode.

star wars outlaws pc specs body

The game’s hardware requirements are incredibly reasonable, and it’s great to see that the minimum spec can be reached with a GTX 1660 card. Moreover, seeing that only 65GB of SSD space is required for the game install is a nice breath of fresh air after God of War Ragnarok released its PC requirements detailing the ludicrous amount of SSD space that game will require.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to release on August 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. In typical Ubisoft fashion there will be a few editions to choose from, including the Standard Edition for $69.99, the Gold Edition for $109.99, and the Ultimate Edition for $129.99.
