N64 Classic Star Fox 64 Gets A Glorious Fan-Made PC Port In Time For Christmas





The new project isn't called "Star Fox 64 PC" or anything like that, and if you Google that, you're likely to find a pile of articles like this one. Instead, the name of the project is "Starship - Centauri Alfa". That's because "Star Fox" is a Nintendo property and would give Nintendo reason to sue.





Starship - Centauri Alfa running in Ultrawide. (Photo: Andy Robinson)