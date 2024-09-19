CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo Sics Patent Lawyers On Pocketpair, Dev Of Smash Hit Palworld

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 19, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
nintendo sues pocketpair hero
Palworld, the first game to become a hit in 2024, now finds itself at the center of a legal battle. The game’s developer, Pocketpair, is being sued by Nintendo alongside The Pokémon Company. In a statement, Nintendo says that “this lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights.” This lawsuit shouldn’t be too big of a surprise, as Nintendo has a track record of being a litigious company.

Many on social media pointed out the likelihood of this scenario considering the many similarities between the many monsters that populate Palworld and the Pokémon franchise. Some users even went so far as to drop some of the monsters from Palworld into 3D software in order to compare them to monsters from Pokémon to show just how similar the designs were.

nintendo sues pocketpair body

Moreover, once the game started to skyrocket up the sales chart, Nintendo made it well known that it was looking into whether Palworld was infringing on its intellectual property. At that point, this legal move was just a matter of time. It certainly doesn’t work in Pocketpair’s favor that the game is often described as “Pokémon with guns.”

At the very least Pocketpair will have some financial muscle as it fends off this legal challenge, as the company has brought in significant profit. In a statement on social media platform X, it stated that it “will begin the appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims of patent infringement.” It would go on to add that it will work hard to “ensure that indie game developers are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas.”

It’s difficult to say how successful Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will be with this lawsuit, as there are other properties such as Digimon that use similar ideas. Ultimately, it will be up to the judge to decide if Palworld is a ripoff or just simply riffing off of Pokémon.
Tags:  Nintendo, Lawsuit, pokemon, palworld, the pokémon company
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment