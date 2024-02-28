Nintendo Lawsuit Accuses Switch Emulator Yuzu Of Piracy At A Colossal Scale





Specifically, Nintendo's suit says that the developers of Yuzu Emulator are responsible for over a million individual instances of piracy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that took place in the weeks before the game's release. Nintendo holds Tropic Haze liable for the piracy because it offers a conveniently-accessible and easy-to-understand guide on dumping your own games from your Nintendo Switch.





There are other allegations in the filing, some of which are perhaps more reasonable than others. Nintendo alleges that the act of dumping decryption keys from the console is itself a violation of the DMCA, and by extension, claims that this includes the act of using said decryption keys outside of their intended context. Indeed, the argument that Yuzu developers and users are violating the law by "breaking" the games' encryption doesn't hold water, so the company is trying to attack the idea that you're allowed to have the keys themselves.





There are many homebrew apps for the Nintendo Switch.