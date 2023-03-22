Spring Into Sweet Savings On Gaming PCs, Peripherals And More Up To 47% Off
Spring has sprung, and there's of beauty all around. The new weather patterns for the year create winds to blow in a slew of new tech deals. If it's time to upgrade your setup or add something new, check out what we've discovered below.
It may be time for an all-new desktop. With a lot of high-end hardware becoming very expensive or hard to find, deciding to use an OEM is often a safe bet to get what you want. That's why we've listed the HP Envy Desktop Bundle. This monster holds a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, and a 1TB SSD. Packaged with a mouse and keyboard, it's only $1,229.99 which is 28% off, and a savings of $470.
The bundle above only comes with a mouse and keyboard, so how will you see what's going on without a monitor? We've got you covered with this 28" Samsung Odyssey G70B 4K Monitor. This 1ms response time IPS panel can operate at 144Hz and supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. It even supports HDR. You can pick up this impressive display for just $599.99. That's a savings of $200.
If you're more into gaming on the go, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop might be a better choice. Interestingly this laptop packs a powerful punch comparable to the desktop above. It holds an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and the mobile variant of the NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. This can be an excellent workhorse or gaming PC, particularly with a discount of 17% from $2,049.99. That makes it $1,699.99, saving you $350.
Whatever you pick, many people would like to fully immerse themselves in the gaming experience. Considering the power behind both computers listed above, VR sounds like a good bet. While the Meta Quest 2 can be run standalone, your games would perform better when tethered to a PC and certain games outright require that. If you don't need controllers, you can pick up the headset-only bundle with Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX for 12% savings on the whole package. That would save you $60.53 from the usual $490.52 for these things separately, meaning you only pay $429.99.
There are still plenty more sales to see. Whether you want to get a new pair of headphones or if that included mouse and keyboard on the HP Envy Desktop are not what you were looking for, we have additional great deals below. You could even upgrade some other internal components with what we have listed.
- Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 Monitor - $999.99 (29% off, save $400)
- Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD - $112.99 (41% off, save $77)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max - $99.95 (23% off, save $30.04)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse - $40.50 (42% off, save $29.49)
- Roccat Magma Silent Membrane KB - $34.99 (30% off, save $15)
- Corsair K70 RGB Pro KB - $129.99 (24% off, save $40)
- 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5600 - (47% off, save $105)