Google Teases Special Perk For Pixel 10a Preorders On February 18

by Alan VelascoThursday, February 05, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
Budget conscious Google Pixel fans typically wait for the A-series phones, which often pack high-end internals into a more affordable package. Months after releasing its latest iteration of mobile devices, the excellent Pixel 10 series, the company has officially unveiled the Pixel 10a and is offering some extra perks for those who sign up for e-mail alerts.

The Pixel10a looks just like last year's Pixel 9a. Unfortunately, Google didn’t share any information regarding the Pixel 10a’s internal hardware or pricing just yet, but users can expect a healthy dose of Gemini AI integration and the company is promising that the Pixel 10a will be the “most durable Google Pixel A-series yet.”


Those who are interested in the device are being encouraged to sign up for promotional e-mails to receive more information about the Pixel 10a. To further entice users, the company will also be providing some incentives for those who sign up. However, this offer only extends to those who haven’t subscribed for these e-mails in the past. While Google isn’t sharing what exactly these perks are, the fine print on the company’s store indicates that it will likely be a discount code of some kind.

The Pixel 10a will become available for pre-order on February 18. But those who want to jump into the Pixel life sooner than that can pick up the Pixel 10 (19% off), the Pixel 10 Pro (20% off), or the Pixel 10 Pro XL (21% off) now, at discounted prices.
