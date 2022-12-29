SpaceX Rocket Puts On A Dazzling Show Launching Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit in spectacular fashion yesterday. The satellites were launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on December 28, 2022.
SpaceX is not taking its foot off the pedal in terms of launching Starlink satellites. With more customers looking to get away from landline-based internet service, the company is trying to keep up with demand. In February of this year, Starlink reported having 250,000 customers. Then in July, Musk was purported to have shared with employees during an all-hands meeting that the company was closing in on half a million customers in up to 32 countries around the world. So, it is no surprise that the company continues to send new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket provided onlookers with an amazing show. The launch took place at 4:34 a.m. EST from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Wednesday's launch marked the eleventh launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Ax-1, Nitesat 301, and now six Starlink missions.
SpaceX said this launch marked the first of the company's upgraded network. Under the new license, SpaceX can deploy satellites to new orbits, adding even more capacity to the network. The company says this will give it the ability to add more customers and provide faster service, especially in areas that are currently "over-subscribed." You can watch the launch below.
"Our action will allow SpaceX to begin deployment of Gen2 Starlink, which will bring next-generation satellite broadband to Americans nationwide, including those living and working in areas traditionally unserved or underserved by terrestrial systems," FCC officials explained in its decision order. "Our action also will enable worldwide satellite broadband service, helping to close the digital divide on a global scale."
In a report by Ookla in September, it was said that Starlink's median speeds had fallen between 9% to 54% from Q1 2021 to Q2 2022. This was mainly due to more users being added. Even with the slower speeds, the list of people wanting to join the Starlink network continues to grow.